Saif Ali Khan opens up about performing raw action scenes in Haiwaan

Ahead of the highly anticipated theatrical release of Haiwaan on September 11, lead actor Saif Ali Khan has shared insights into executing high-intensity, unassisted action sequences for the film. Marking his first collaboration with veteran director Priyadarshan, Khan steps into the role of a visually impaired martial artist pushed to his physical limits.
The project also marks a major milestone in Indian cinema, reuniting Khan with Akshay Kumar after an 18-year gap since their last joint appearance in Tashan (2008).
Detailing a pivotal fight sequence, Khan revealed that the production opted for grounded, physical choreography over digital enhancement or wirework. Working closely with stunt coordinator Silva, the action relied entirely on real-time execution rather than CGI.
"That fight was really well choreographed by Silva and there's no special effects added to it, there were no duplicates. There's very little fakery in these scenes," Khan explained. "The room has broken glass everywhere. It was very raw and kind of violent and it was utterly exhausting—after that, I had to lie down for two days."
Despite suffering minor cuts and bruises during the intense shoot, Khan noted that the scene’s emotional payoff fits the narrative arc seamlessly as his character retaliates against his tormentors.
Director Priyadarshan addressed expectations regarding Haiwaan, clarifying that the narrative is not a direct adaptation of his Malayalam hit Oppam. Speaking to ANI, the filmmaker emphasised that he deliberately adjusted the storytelling and structure for this outing.
"No, I don't want to talk about the changes. Let people see it and understand," Priyadarshan stated. He further noted that while the project initially centred around Saif Ali Khan, bringing Akshay Kumar on board allowed him to cast Kumar against type in a darker, antagonist role compared to their past comedy collaborations.
To build momentum ahead of the Friday premiere, the makers released the film's title track, "Main Toh Nahi Haiwaan," on Monday. Composed by Pritam with lyrics by Kumaar and vocals by Raghav Chaitanya, the energetic track features Khan and Kumar alongside co-stars Shriya Pilgaonkar and Sayami Kher.
Akshay Kumar shared the release on social media with the caption: "The darkness now has a rhythm of its own. Haiwaan Title Track OUT NOW."
Produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn under KVN Productions and Thespian Films, Haiwaan also features Boman Irani in a key role.
Release Date: September 11, 2026 (Worldwide theatrical release)
]Key Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Boman Irani, Sayami Kher, Shriya Pilgaonkar
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