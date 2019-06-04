close

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan starrer 'Jawaani Jaaneman' release date locked

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan starrer 'Jawaani Jaaneman' release date has finally been locked. The movie is being helmed by Nitin Kakkar of 'Filmistaan' fame and marks the big screen debut of Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the details. He wrote: “Release date finalized... #JawaaniJaaneman to release on 29 Nov 2019... Stars Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaia F [Pooja Bedi’s daughter]... Directed by Nitin Kakkar... Produced by Black Knight Films, Northern Lights Films and Pooja Entertainment...Starts June 2019 in #London.”

The film is produced by Black Knight Films, Northern Lights Films and Pooja Entertainment.

The shooting will begin from June this year in London. The movie will reportedly present the story of a father-daughter relationship where Alaia will play Saif's on-screen daughter.

Saif these days is sporting a brand new hairstyle and looks like it is for the movie. He is currently in Tuscany, Italy with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. The fam jam's vacay pictures were splashed all over the internet a few days back creating a frenzy on social media.

Saif has some interesting projects in the line-up.

 

 

Tags:
Saif Ali KhanJawaani Jaanemanalaia fBollywood
