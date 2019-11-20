Saif Ali Khan-Tabu starrer 'Jawaani Jaaneman' gets a new release date

New Delhi: Talented B-Towner Saif Ali Khan's upcoming venture 'Jawaani Jaaneman' release date has been changed. The makers have decided to now release the movie on February 7, 2020, cashing in on the Valentine's Day fever.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the details with fans. He wrote: New release date... #JawaaniJaaneman will now release on 7 Feb 2020 [#ValentineDay]... Stars Saif Ali Khan, Alaia F and Tabu... Directed by Nitin Kakkar.

'Jawaani Jaaneman' is directed by Nitin Kakkar. Black Knight Films, Northern Lights Films and Pooja Entertainment have produced the venture. Model-actress Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F will be seen making her debut in 'Jaawani Jaaneman'.

She plays Saif's on-screen daughter in the film, reportedly. The film also stars classic actress Tabu in an interesting role.

The movie was initially set to release on November 29, 2019 clashing with Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' but now it has been pushed to a February 7, 2020 release.