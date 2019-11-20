close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jawaani Jaaneman

Saif Ali Khan-Tabu starrer 'Jawaani Jaaneman' gets a new release date

She plays Saif's on-screen daughter in the film, reportedly.

Saif Ali Khan-Tabu starrer &#039;Jawaani Jaaneman&#039; gets a new release date
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Talented B-Towner Saif Ali Khan's upcoming venture 'Jawaani Jaaneman' release date has been changed. The makers have decided to now release the movie on February 7, 2020, cashing in on the Valentine's Day fever.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the details with fans. He wrote: New release date... #JawaaniJaaneman will now release on 7 Feb 2020 [#ValentineDay]... Stars Saif Ali Khan, Alaia F and Tabu... Directed by Nitin Kakkar.

'Jawaani Jaaneman' is directed by Nitin Kakkar. Black Knight Films, Northern Lights Films and Pooja Entertainment have produced the venture. Model-actress Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F will be seen making her debut in 'Jaawani Jaaneman'.

She plays Saif's on-screen daughter in the film, reportedly. The film also stars classic actress Tabu in an interesting role.

The movie was initially set to release on November 29, 2019 clashing with Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' but now it has been pushed to a February 7, 2020 release.

 

Tags:
Jawaani JaanemanSaif Ali Khanalaia fTabu
Next
Story

Ajay Devgn on working with Kajol in 'Tanhaji': Felt like home on set

Must Watch

PT13M1S

Government in Maharashtra soon?