New Delhi: Marflix Pictures’ latest film Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins has quickly become a global streaming sensation, breaking records on Netflix since its release. The film has set a new benchmark by registering the biggest 3-day launch for any Indian Netflix title since June 2021, becoming the most-watched Indian film on the platform in that period. Beyond India, Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins also made a splash internationally, reaching #3 on Netflix’s Global Top 10 Non-English Films list and securing a spot in the Top 10 Movies Worldwide.

The film offers a lighthearted, breezy escape from the more intense, crime-driven content often dominating OTT platforms. Produced by Siddharth Anand’s Marflix Pictures, it stands out for its impressive production value, a refreshing contrast to darker narratives. The initial buzz was sparked by the film’s teaser in February, which generated considerable excitement. This was followed by the release of the film's hit single "Jaadu," which soared to the top of music charts, amplifying the anticipation even further.

With a plot full of unexpected twists, romance, high-octane action, and comic moments, Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins has all the hallmarks of a classic Bollywood masala film. Viewers have responded positively to its entertaining blend of elements, which include song and dance routines and gripping action. The film features an ensemble cast including Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nikita Dutta, and Kunal K Kapoor, all of whom have drawn praise for their performances.

The high production values and Marflix’s commitment to quality were evident throughout the film, adding to its appeal. A key element in the film's success was its effective marketing strategy, including a trailer that trended on YouTube India within hours of its release, helping to build massive anticipation ahead of the launch.

Upon release, Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins shot to the top of Netflix's India watch list, a clear reflection of the significant pre-release buzz. Its success marks a significant milestone in the growing influence of Indian cinema on international streaming platforms and highlights the potential for well-crafted films to break boundaries and capture global audiences.