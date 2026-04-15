Saiyaara 2? Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda reunite with Mohit Suri for new romance drama

Mumbai: Fresh off the blockbuster success of Saiyaara in 2025, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are set to reunite for another exciting project, once again teaming up with director Mohit Suri.



The trio is back for "an intense romance laced with heart-tugging music". The film will be backed by Yash Raj Films and will be a blend of "heartfelt storytelling with unforgettable melodies", as per a press note.

Excited about the film, Mohit Suri in a press note said, "It's always been love stories for me ... overwhelming -- when emotions are so unbound , self-consuming and become impossible to ignore. Love is supposed to be felt intensely and that's why I naturally gravitate towards this as a storyteller. The film explores this unabashedly... so coming back with the same team from Saiyaara feels incredibly special, maybe it was always written in the stars. Reuniting ... coming back home .. but with a renewed creative hunger. This time I feel like a newcomer... excited, anxious about this story and I hope my music will again touch people like I have always strived for through my films."

Akshaye Widhani, CEO, YRF, added, "Mohit and our collaboration is built on a shared creative pulse and an ambition to tell stories that touch the hearts of people. With Mohit, it's never just about making a film -- it's about chasing a feeling, a piece of music, a moment that lingers long after the screen fades to black. Saiyaara was one such moment that we will cherish forever. As we come together again, we're searching for something even more honest, more vulnerable and more enduring with our second collaboration. We are thrilled to have Ahaan and Aneet in our film as the most-loved Gen Z pair reunite for a Mohit Suri romance."

The film is set to go on floors later this year and will be eyeing a 2027 theatrical release worldwide.