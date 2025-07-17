Saiyaara Advance Booking: Ahaan Panday’s Debut Film Targets Rs 7 Cr Opening, Rakes in Big Numbers Even Before Release

New Delhi: Ananya Panday’s cousin Ahaan Panday is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the upcoming romantic drama Saiyaara. The film introduces two debutants- Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda and is backed by Yash Raj Films. Directed by Aashiqui 2 fame Mohit Suri, the movie is already generating massive buzz.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, early estimates indicate that Saiyaara could be a rare post-pandemic success for a debutant-led film. In fact, industry experts predict the film might open to a double-digit box office collection on its release day, this Friday.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Saiyaara has already earned Rs 4.6 crore from advance booking sales alone. Over 50,000 tickets have been sold so far for opening day shows, with projections suggesting that pre-release ticket sales could surpass the 1.5 lakh mark.

As of now, Saiyaara has collected an impressive Rs 7 crore in revenue from advance bookings, having sold 1,80,967 tickets.

Delhi-NCR and Mumbai have seen the strongest response, contributing Rs 1.23 crore and Rs 1.16 crore respectively from advance ticket sales (including blocked seats). The Uttar Pradesh circuit comes in third.

Saiyaara is already exceeding expectations and is poised to earn double digits on its opening day. It has nearly matched the first-day earnings of Suri’s 2015 film Hamari Adhuri Kahani (Rs 4.95 crore) and is on track to surpass Aashiqui 2 (Rs 6.1 crore opening). Some reports even suggest it could beat Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par.

Could Saiyaara Beat Janhvi Kapoor's Dhadak?

Saiyaara is on course to set a new record for the highest opening-day collection by a Hindi film with newcomers in the lead. The current record is held by Dhadak (2018), starring Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, which opened at Rs 8.66 crore.

The movie is slated to release on Friday, July 18, and will face box office competition from Anupam Kher’s coming-of-age drama Tanvi The Great and Nikita Roy, a psychological thriller directed by Kussh Sinha and led by Sonakshi Sinha. Meanwhile, international films like F1, Jurassic World: Rebirth, and James Gunn’s Superman are still performing well in Indian theatres.