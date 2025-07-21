New Delhi: Filmmaker Mohit Suri's Saiyaara, featuring 2 debutants Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda has set the momentum high and joined the list of top 10 highest opening weekends of 2025. The film has clicked with the young with Gen-Z thronging cinemas to watch the romance drama.

Saiyaara Joins Top 10 Openers Of 2025

The film is bankrolled by YRF and marks the first collaboration between the director and the production house. Saiyaara has outperformed director Mohit Suri’s previous openings of hits including 'Ek Villain' which earned Rs 105.76 crore (lifetime earnings), 'Aashiqui 2' which earned Rs 78 crore (lifetime collection). The movie is likely to cross their lifetime collections soon.

Saiyaara Box Office Collection

According to noted trade analyst and critic, Saiyaara figures for weekend look like:

#Saiyaara [Week 1] Fri 22 cr, Sat 26.25 cr. Total: ₹ 48.25 cr.

#India biz | Official Nett BOC | #Boxoffice

SENSATIONAL SATURDAY – 'SAIYAARA' BLOCKBUSTER TREND CONTINUES… After hitting it out of the park on Friday, #Saiyaara posted phenomenal numbers on Saturday… In fact, the numbers would've been even higher had it received a wider release.



What #Saiyaara is achieving is both… pic.twitter.com/InaPkClock — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 20, 2025

Early estimates suggest, Saiyaara has earned around Rs 37.00 Cr India net on its third day (Sunday) as per Sacnilk. This brings the total to Rs 83 Cr approximately.

About Saiyaara

The film is essentially a love story of an aspiring singer and a budding songwriter who gradually fall in love with each other while working together professionally. Ahaan Panday plays Krish Kapoor and Aneet Padda is seen in the role of Vaani. Saiyaara has released on July 18, 2025.

Ahead of the film release, Mohit Suri said: “I wouldn’t have made Saiyaara if I hadn’t found formidable actors like Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. I was honestly thinking about making something else before my path crossed with Yash Raj Films that was looking for a young love story and was grooming Ahaan and Aneet to star in such a film, IANS quoted the director as saying.

He added, "No one expects newcomers to have Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt level of acting but they need to be actors who hold their own on screen. I didn’t come across debutants with acting calibre, I didn’t find the vulnerability in the young crop and I had given up on the idea of making this script with debutants."

FAQs

Q. When did Saiyaara release?

The film released in theatres on July 18, 2025.

Q. Who stars in the romantic drama?

Mohit Suri's film stars debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in the lead roles.