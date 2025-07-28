New Delhi: Mohit Suri's directional, bankrolled by YRF - Saiyaara, has createda storm at the Box Office. The film has clicked with the young with Gen-Z thronging cinemas to watch the romance drama. The musical romance drama has also found its place in the top 10 highest opening weekends of 2025.

Saiyaara Box Office Collection

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Saiyaara witnessed a 17.66% jump in its earnings on Sunday, minting an impressive ₹31.18 crore net on its second Sunday. Saiyaara had an overall 46.51% Hindi Occupancy on Sunday, July 27, 2025.

10 Days India Net Collection ₹ 247.25 Cr

10 Days Worldwide Collection ₹ 317.70 Cr

10 Days Overseas Collection ₹ 75.00 Cr

10 Days India Gross Collection ₹ 296.70 Cr

Ahead of the film release, Mohit Suri said: “I wouldn’t have made Saiyaara if I hadn’t found formidable actors like Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. I was honestly thinking about making something else before my path crossed with Yash Raj Films that was looking for a young love story and was grooming Ahaan and Aneet to star in such a film, IANS quoted the director as saying.

He added, "No one expects newcomers to have Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt level of acting but they need to be actors who hold their own on screen. I didn’t come across debutants with acting calibre, I didn’t find the vulnerability in the young crop and I had given up on the idea of making this script with debutants."

About Saiyaara

The film is essentially a love story of an aspiring singer and a budding songwriter who gradually fall in love with each other while working together professionally. Ahaan Panday plays Krish Kapoor and Aneet Padda is seen in the role of Vaani. Saiyaara has released on July 18, 2025.