New Delhi: The buzz around Mohit Suri's Saiyaara featuring two debutants Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda refuses to slow down. The film has clicked with the young with Gen-Z thronging cinemas to watch the romance drama. The musical romance drama has also found its place in the top 10 highest opening weekends of 2025.

Saiyaara Box Office Collection

The film is bankrolled by YRF and marks the first collaboration between the director and the production house. According to Sacnilk (Box Office tracking site), here's the day-wise box office breakup of 'Saiyaara' after five days in India - nett collection

Friday: Rs 21.5 crore

Saturday: Rs 26 crore

Sunday: Rs 35.75 crore

Monday: Rs 24 crore

Tuesday: Rs 25 crore

Total: Rs 132.25 crore

About Saiyaara

The film is essentially a love story of an aspiring singer and a budding songwriter who gradually fall in love with each other while working together professionally. Ahaan Panday plays Krish Kapoor and Aneet Padda is seen in the role of Vaani. Saiyaara has released on July 18, 2025.

Ahead of the film release, Mohit Suri said: “I wouldn’t have made Saiyaara if I hadn’t found formidable actors like Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. I was honestly thinking about making something else before my path crossed with Yash Raj Films that was looking for a young love story and was grooming Ahaan and Aneet to star in such a film, IANS quoted the director as saying.

He added, "No one expects newcomers to have Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt level of acting but they need to be actors who hold their own on screen. I didn’t come across debutants with acting calibre, I didn’t find the vulnerability in the young crop and I had given up on the idea of making this script with debutants."

FAQs

Q. Is Saiyaara still in cinemas?

The film released in theatres on July 18, 2025 and is running successfully in theatres.

Q. Who stars in the romantic drama?

Mohit Suri's film stars debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in the lead roles.