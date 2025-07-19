Saiyaara Box Office Day 1: Ahaan Panday’s Debut Outshines Cousin Ananya Panday’s Kesari Chapter 2 Opening Day Collection

New Delhi: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s romantic drama Saiyaara hit theatres on Friday, July 18, and has already created a splash at the box office with a strong opening day performance. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film has been generating buzz for weeks, with comparisons drawn to the 2013 hit Aashiqui 2 due to its emotional storyline and soulful music.

Marking Ahaan Panday’s much-anticipated debut on the silver screen, Saiyaara earned an impressive Rs 20 crore on its first day, according to trade tracking platform Sacnilk.

Produced with a fresh pairing and backed by soulful music and a tragic love story, Saiyaara had been building momentum in the weeks leading up to its release. The buzz only intensified after fans and film buffs began comparing its tone and theme to the iconic Aashiqui 2, also directed by Suri.

According to data from trade tracking site Sacnilk, Saiyaara recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 49.90% on its first day, an impressive figure considering the absence of a major superstar lead.

On the other hand, this Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday starrer is set to continue on the silver screens.

The romantic drama outperformed the opening day numbers of Ahaan’s cousin Ananya Panday’s most recent release, Kesari Chapter 2, which also starred Akshay Kumar. That film too earned Rs 20 crore on its first day, but picked up steam gradually. Saiyaara, however, seems to be sprinting from the start.

In the film, Ahaan Panday plays a troubled musician grappling with his inner demons, reminiscent of characters like Rockstar’s Jordan or Kabir Singh. Opposite him, Aneet Padda plays a gentle, spirited journalist who uses storytelling to make sense of the world around her. The two wounded characters cross paths and begin to mend each other’s broken pieces in a love story that’s both poetic and gut-wrenching.

With a strong first-day performance and positive word-of-mouth, industry analysts expect Saiyaara to maintain its momentum through the weekend. If current trends hold, the film could set a new benchmark for debut films in recent years.