‘Saiyaara’ Creates History: Becomes Netflix’s Top Non-English Film Globally, Beats ‘Fall For Me’

New Delhi: Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday starrer Saiyaara has become the most-watched non-English film on Netflix globally. The Mohit Suri directorial has surpassed German erotic thriller Fall For Me and Netflix’s Hindi original Inspector Zende in the race.

The movie premiered on the streaming platform on September 12 and, within just five days, managed to outshine international titles including Fall For Me.

Saiyaara Tops Netflix’s Global Charts

According to Netflix’s official data platform, Tudum, Saiyaara has claimed the top spot in the list of non-English films worldwide. The film has already garnered 3.7 million views and 9.3 million viewing hours.

The German erotic thriller Fall For Me stands at the second position with 6.5 million viewing hours, while Netflix’s Hindi original Inspector Zende, starring Manoj Bajpayee, is in third with 6.2 million hours. Another Indian film, Kingdom, featuring Vijay Deverakonda, is at ninth place with 2.5 million hours viewed.

On Wednesday afternoon, Netflix India shared a video featuring the film’s lead actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, who expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response.

“For giving Saiyaara all the love in the world, we love you forever and ever and ever. Saiyaara is trending globally on Netflix only because of you. Thank you for watching, rewatching, and rewatching again,” the actors said in the message.

About Saiyaara

Directed by Mohit Suri, the musical romantic drama stars Ahaan Panday as Krish Kapoor and Aneet Padda as Vaani. Released on July 18, 2025, the film quickly turned into a box-office sensation, emerging as the second-highest-grossing film of the year so far. With its soulful music, youthful vibe, and powerful performances, the Gen Z love story struck a chord with audiences across the globe.

After a record-breaking theatrical run, Saiyaara had its digital premiere on Netflix on September 12, 2025. At the box office, the film has become the highest-grossing love story of all time led by newcomers, collecting Rs 329.2 crore nett in India, Rs 398.25 crore gross in India, and an impressive Rs 569.75 crore worldwide.