New Delhi: Director Mohit Suri's latest outing Saiyaara has broken many records and given fans a new Gen Z couple - debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are rightfully basking in the success of their maiden superhit. And why? Well, as per latest reports, the film has crossed Rs 500 crore earnings at the worldwide collections. Historic, right!

Saiyaara Earns Over 500 Cr Worldwide

Saiyaara has grossed Rs 507 crore worldwide in 18 days. Mohit Suri and makers shared the news on Instagram. As far as India Box Office collection is concerned, noted film critic and trade analyst wrote: #Saiyaara continues to find its audience in a crowded marketplace… The discounted ticket offer today [Tuesday] should once again boost both numbers and footfalls.

#Saiyaara [Week 3] Fri 5 cr, Sat 7 cr, Sun 8.25 cr, Mon 2.50 cr. Total: ₹ 308 cr.

#India biz | Official Nett BOC | #Boxoffice

— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 5, 2025

Saiyaara raked in Rs 308 crore at the domestic Box Office. The Gen Z movie has beaten Hrithik Roshan’s War's lifetime collection of Rs 471 crore, and Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki earning Rs 454 crore respectively.

About Saiyaara

The film is essentially a love story of an aspiring singer and a budding songwriter who gradually fall in love with each other while working together professionally. Ahaan Panday plays Krish Kapoor and Aneet Padda is seen in the role of Vaani. Saiyaara has released on July 18, 2025.

Ahead of the film release, Mohit Suri said: “I wouldn’t have made Saiyaara if I hadn’t found formidable actors like Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. I was honestly thinking about making something else before my path crossed with Yash Raj Films that was looking for a young love story and was grooming Ahaan and Aneet to star in such a film, IANS quoted the director as saying.

He added, "No one expects newcomers to have Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt level of acting but they need to be actors who hold their own on screen. I didn’t come across debutants with acting calibre, I didn’t find the vulnerability in the young crop and I had given up on the idea of making this script with debutants."

The musical romance drama has also found its place in the top 10 highest opening weekends of 2025.