Saiyaara Final Box Office Collection: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri, has been riding high ever since its theatrical release. With its captivating storyline and the lead pair’s stellar performances, the romantic musical drama struck a chord with audiences and dominated headlines. After an impressive seven-week run at the box office, the film’s record-breaking journey has finally concluded, cementing its place among the biggest hits in recent times.

Saiyaara Final Worldwide Box Office Collection

Debutant Ahaan Panday’s musical drama Saiyaara is basking in massive box office success. The film ran for 48 days in theatres, minting ₹329.25 crore net in India. Overseas, Saiyaara earned $19.5 million, an impressive feat for a non-superstar-led Hindi film. This has taken its worldwide gross to a staggering Rs 570 crore, making it the second-highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025, just behind Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava. During its theatrical run, Saiyaara also became the highest-grossing debutant-led film, surpassing the Rs 109 crore benchmark set by Student of the Year (2012), which launched Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, and Alia Bhatt.