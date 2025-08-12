New Delhi: One of the biggest hits of 2025 so far, Mohit Suri's Saiyaara has swept the nation with two new heartthrobs and great music. So, fans have been eagerly waiting for the makers to announce the OTT streaming date and time. The movie opened in cinemas on July 18 and ever since the ticket counters are ringing in with massive crowd. What is Saiyaara’s tentative OTT release date? Well, looks like, the wait is going to be a little longer. As there has been no official word on it but the movie's casting director Shanoo Sharma might have dropped the big hint.

Saiyaara On OTT

Sharma recently re-shared a social media post on her Instagram Story revealing the film’s OTT release date. The re-shared post mentioned that Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s debut film Saiyaara will arrive on streaming giant Netflix on September 12, 2025. If this stands true- then thats the date when this big musical romantic drama will stream on OTT platform.

Saiyaara Earns Over 500 Cr Worldwide

Saiyaara has grossed Rs 507 crore worldwide in 18 days. Mohit Suri and makers shared the news on Instagram. Saiyaara raked in Rs 319 crore at the domestic Box Office. The Gen Z movie has beaten Hrithik Roshan’s War's lifetime collection of Rs 471 crore, and Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki earning Rs 454 crore respectively.

Saiyaara Storyline, Cast

The film is essentially a love story of an aspiring singer and a budding songwriter who gradually fall in love with each other while working together professionally. Ahaan Panday plays Krish Kapoor and Aneet Padda is seen in the role of Vaani. The film also stars Geeta Agarwal, Rajesh Kumar, Varun Badola, Anngad Raaj, Shaad Randhawa, Sid Makkar, Alam Khan, Ritika Murthy, Meher Acharia-Dar, among others.

The musical romance drama has also found its place in the top 10 highest opening weekends of 2025.