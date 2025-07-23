Saiyaara OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Ahaan Panday Starrer Online?

New Delhi: After Mohit Suri's Saiyaara enjoyed massive success at the box office, the romantic drama is now gearing up for an OTT release. The Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer is already nearing the Rs 150 crore mark within 5 days of its release and has become one of the highest-earning films of 2025.

Not only the movie, but the music of the film has also emerged as a chart-topper.

Saiyaara OTT Release

According to several media reports, Netflix has bagged the rights to stream the movie. An official release date is still awaited; however, the film is expected to hit the OTT platform approximately eight weeks after its theatrical release. If Saiyaara is launched on OTT two months after its theatrical run, it will likely release sometime in late September or early October.

Saiyaara's Massive Box Office Success

The film is bankrolled by YRF and marks the first collaboration between the director and the production house. Saiyaara has outperformed director Mohit Suri’s previous box office hits, including Ek Villain, which earned Rs 105.76 crore (lifetime earnings), and Aashiqui 2, which earned ₹78 crore (lifetime collection). The movie is likely to surpass their lifetime collections soon.

About Saiyaara

The film is essentially a love story of an aspiring singer and a budding songwriter who gradually fall in love while working together professionally. Ahaan Panday plays Krish Kapoor, and Aneet Padda is seen in the role of Vaani. Saiyaara was released on July 18, 2025.

Ahead of the film’s release, Mohit Suri said: “I wouldn’t have made Saiyaara if I hadn’t found formidable actors like Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. I was honestly thinking about making something else before my path crossed with Yash Raj Films, which was looking for a young love story and was grooming Ahaan and Aneet to star in such a film,” IANS quoted the director as saying.

He added, "No one expects newcomers to have Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s level of acting, but they need to be actors who hold their own on screen. I didn’t come across debutants with acting calibre; I didn’t find the vulnerability in the young crop, and I had given up on the idea of making this script with debutants."

