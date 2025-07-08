Saiyaara Trailer: Meet Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda In Intense Love Story - Watch

New Delhi: Filmmaker Mohit Suri's recently announced 'Saiyaara' trailer has been dropped by the makers today. The film bankrolled by YRF stars debutant Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda making their way into Bollywood in an intense love story.

Saiyaara Trailer

The trailer gives a sneak-peek into a love story depicting every shade of emotion including love, joy, romance, sorrow, happiness, passion, and pain all wrapped into one. The 2 minute 43 second long trailer shows the story of an aspiring singer and a budding songwriter who gradually fall in love with each other while working together professionally.

Ahaan Panday plays Krish Kapoor and Aneet Padda is seen in the role of Vaani.

Director On Saiyaara Casting

“I wouldn’t have made Saiyaara if I hadn’t found formidable actors like Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. I was honestly thinking about making something else before my path crossed with Yash Raj Films that was looking for a young love story and was grooming Ahaan and Aneet to star in such a film, IANS quoted the director as saying.

Mohit Suri added, "No one expects newcomers to have Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt level of acting but they need to be actors who hold their own on screen. I didn’t come across debutants with acting calibre, I didn’t find the vulnerability in the young crop and I had given up on the idea of making this script with debutants."

Suri was blown away that there are two absolutely fresh new actors who have it in them to act, to surrender to a vision. "It’s a rarity today honestly and it’s so refreshing to make a love story with newcomers! I’m glad I found these two because I’m making this story as it was meant to be made, " he added.

Saiyaara is set to release on July 18, 2025.