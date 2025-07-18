Saiyaara X Review: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda Make Screen Debut, Audience Gives Honest Verdict

New Delhi: Filmmaker Mohit Suri's latest outing - Saiyaara- featuring 2 debutants Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda has opened in cinemas today. The film is bankrolled by YRF and marks the first collaboration between the director and the production house. The fans have thronged cinemas to watch this latest romantic drama, let's check their initial reactions and honest feedback.

Saiyaara Twitter Review

Here's what the audience feels about the film and their chemistry. One user wrote: #Saiyaara really looks good. this is what something was missing in Bollywood romantic films from long time. the scale, the visuals, the rage, characters, their aura, and appealing content. the last time we had a good romantic drama was Aashiqui 2. Mohit suri.

Another one said: A journey of hearts, scars, and stardust... #Saiyaara is not just a film, it’s a feeling

After so long we are getting to see age appropriate and a good looking fresh pair in bollywood#Saiyaara pic.twitter.com/ADWGU4rjqk — LazyPanda (@toolazypanda) July 17, 2025

About Saiyaara

The film is essentially a love story of an aspiring singer and a budding songwriter who gradually fall in love with each other while working together professionally. Ahaan Panday plays Krish Kapoor and Aneet Padda is seen in the role of Vaani.

Director On Saiyaara Casting

“I wouldn’t have made Saiyaara if I hadn’t found formidable actors like Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. I was honestly thinking about making something else before my path crossed with Yash Raj Films that was looking for a young love story and was grooming Ahaan and Aneet to star in such a film, IANS quoted the director as saying.

Mohit Suri added, "No one expects newcomers to have Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt level of acting but they need to be actors who hold their own on screen. I didn’t come across debutants with acting calibre, I didn’t find the vulnerability in the young crop and I had given up on the idea of making this script with debutants."

Saiyaara has released on July 18, 2025.