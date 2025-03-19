Saiyami Kher And Abhishek Bachchan’s 'Ghoomer' Part Of Uzbekistan Film Festival Celebrating International Women’s Day

New Delhi: The Embassy of India in Tashkent recently hosted a grand Film Festival, in honour of the month celebrating International Women’s Day, showcasing acclaimed women-centric films that highlight inspiring female characters and their achievements in shaping societal perspectives. Among the stellar lineup of films, Saiyami Kher’s ‘Ghoomer’ was selected for a special premiere at the prestigious festival.

Saiyami Kher, who delivered a power-packed performance in R Balki’s ‘Ghoomer’, attended the festival to celebrate this momentous occasion. The film Ghoomer even after a year and half of its release is still relevant and making waves. Expressing her excitement, Saiyami shared "‘Ghoomer’ is not just a film for me; it’s an emotion. The journey of playing a differently-abled sportsperson who defies all odds to pursue her dreams was a transformative experience, and I am thrilled that the film was screened at such a meaningful festival and the experience was truly incredible being there in person. Uzbekistan has a deep love for Indian cinema, and this unique collaboration between the two countries over our shared passion for films is truly special”.

As an actor, witnessing ‘Ghoomer’ being part of a festival that celebrates strong female characters makes me incredibly proud. I was elated to be there for the entire week, immersing myself in the festival, interacting with audiences, and celebrating cinema that empowers and inspires."

‘Ghoomer’, which tells the story of resilience and triumph, continues to make waves internationally, and its selection at the Uzbekistan Film Festival further cements its impact. This festival aims to bring together film lovers and industry professionals, strengthening cultural ties between India and Uzbekistan while recognizing the power of storytelling in shaping perspectives on women’s empowerment.