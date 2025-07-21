Salakaar First Look: Mouni Roy Dazzles In Bold New Avatar In Upcoming Thriller - WATCH

New Delhi: The much-awaited first look of Mouni Roy’s upcoming thriller Salakaar has finally been unveiled on JioHotstar, sparking a wave of excitement among her fans who have been eagerly awaiting her next big project. The glimpses reveal the actress in a strikingly new avatar, signaling a daring transformation that promises to redefine her career trajectory.

The unveiled visuals showcase the actress in a sharp, never-before-seen avatar, steely, composed, and enigmatic, suggesting that Salakaar could mark one of her most complex and layered performances to date. The project, helmed by Khuda Haafiz director Faruk Kabir, is being touted as a significant career milestone for Roy and a potential game-changer in the realm of Indian spy thrillers.

Set against the backdrop of international diplomacy and national security, Salakaar delves into the shadowy world of covert operations. The narrative reportedly kicks off when Indian intelligence intercepts critical information about Pakistan’s accelerated nuclear ambitions. In response, the Ministry of External Affairs deploys one of its most skilled operatives, played by TVF Pitchers actor Naveen Kasturia, to infiltrate and sabotage the adversary’s plans.

In a surprising twist, Mouni Roy plays a key role in the mission, assisting Kasturia’s character through a labyrinth of espionage, deception, and danger. Though full character details remain under wraps, the first look hints at her involvement in intelligence operations, potentially as a double agent or intelligence analyst, marking a bold deviation from the kinds of roles she has traditionally portrayed.

Set to premiere on August 8 exclusively on JioHotstar, Salakaar is reportedly inspired by the real-life exploits of Ajit Doval, India’s National Security Advisor. Early buzz suggests that director Faruk Kabir’s vision has tapped into a fresh dimension of Mouni’s acting prowess, offering her a challenging role that highlights her ability to portray complex, layered characters in a gripping espionage thriller.

With this promising project, Mouni Roy is poised to carve a new niche for herself in the industry, delivering a performance that could be a game-changer in her already impressive career.