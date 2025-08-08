Salakaar Movie X Review: Netizens Divided Over Naveen Kasturia’s Latest Spy Thriller

New Delhi: Salakaar, the much-anticipated spy thriller series, has officially debuted today on the OTT platform JioCinema (previously Hotstar), sparking a flurry of reactions across social media. Fans and netizens quickly took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their first impressions and reviews.

Directed by Faruk Kabir and written by Srinivas Abrol, the series features a notable cast of Naveen Kasturia, Mouni Roy, and Mukesh Rishi in lead roles.

Netizens Reactions

Social media platforms are abuzz with reactions, with fans praising Salaar for its bold experimentation and gripping action, while others criticise it for its lack of originality and emotional depth.

One user wrote, “One of #Salaar's greatest qualities is that, in addition to being an experimental action film that succeeded, it also avoided needless drama, a love story, a mass song, and other useless aspects. Simple and flawlessly crafted drama action film. #Prabhas's desire to experiment & create trends in this way is nothing new.”

Another review called it a ‘disaster’ writing, “One World Review:- DISASTER

It’s Better to watch KGF2 or BAHUBALI 2 on OTT instead watching salaar in theatre..

The movie's repetitive storyline, revolving around friends turning into enemies, fails to bring anything fresh to the table. Drawing inspiration from the original flop Ugramm movie doesn't do it any favors, as it feels like a recycled attempt. Prabhas struggles to convey genuine emotion, and his performance falls flat. Prashant Neel's direction leans heavily on forced scenes, contributing to an illogical and nonsensical narrative. Overall, a disappointing remake that lacks the depth and creativity needed to engage the audience..”

A third viewer reflected, “Watched #Salakaar

Honestly. It's good. Acting of every actor is commendable. Story is above average. It's fiction. But, good. Arc comes to an end in the end. Satisfying to say the least.

What's bad are the inconsistencies. Too many plot holes. Could have been better.”

They continued, “Needed more substance.

Doesn't feel real at points.

I think they made #Salakaar a movie. After making they realized ki it is not gonna work so made it into series. The Ending is a mix of "ARGO + BABY + BELL BOTTOM"

ONE LINE : GOOD, but Could have been better. ENJOYED THOUGH.”

Salakaar Storyline

'Salakaar', the latest spy thriller on JioHotstar, dives into a high-stakes world of espionage, nuclear threats, and unresolved tensions between India and Pakistan. While many thrillers have explored this geopolitical rivalry, Salakaar stands out by drawing inspiration from real-life events, adding a layer of authenticity to its gripping narrative.