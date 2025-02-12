Mumbai: One of the most beloved cult-comedies in Indian cinema, 'Andaz Apna Apna', will be making its grand return to theatres this April, 31 years after its original release.

The iconic film, starring Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, is set to be re-released in cinemas with a brand-new 4K remaster and enhanced Dolby 5.1 sound.

The news of the re-release was confirmed by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who shared the announcement on social media, "AAMIR KHAN - SALMAN KHAN: 'ANDAZ APNA APNA' TO RE-RELEASE THIS APRIL... TEASER DROPS TOMORROW.."

Taran Adarsh's post also included details about the film's remastering process, noting that the film has been meticulously restored for the new cinematic experience.

The remastered version of 'Andaz Apna Apna' will be shown across India, in collaboration with cinema chain Cinepolis. Fans can expect a fresh viewing experience of the 1994 comedy.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, 'Andaz Apna Apna' was originally released on November 4, 1994, and quickly became a fan favourite. The film went on to achieve cult status over the years, becoming one of the most loved comedies in Bollywood.

Alongside Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, the film features notable performances by Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal (who played dual roles), and Shakti Kapoor.

The storyline revolves around two charming yet deceptive men who attempt to woo an heiress in order to inherit her father's wealth.

However, they soon discover that the heiress has swapped identities with her secretary, leading to a series of comedic misunderstandings and mishaps.

The original film's screenplay was inspired by the 1972 film 'Victoria No 203'.

The official Instagram account of 'Andaz Apna Apna' film, also shared the exciting news with fans by posting the poster of the film.

The post read, "Ailaa...1994 ka Andaz, 2025 mein phir hoga Apna Apna! The CULT COMEDY is Back! Andaz Apna Apna is Re-Releasing in Cinemas Soon! Teaser Out Tomorrow!"