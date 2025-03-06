New Delhi: Salman Khan’s recently released track 'Zohra Jabeen' from his highly anticipated film Sikandar has taken the internet by storm, surpassing an incredible 60 million views across all platforms.

Beyond the numbers, the song has struck a deep chord with listeners, even trending on Instagram reels. From the moment of its release, 'Zohra Jabeen' became an instant favorite, resonating with audiences of all ages. Its massive success is a testament to the love and enthusiasm of fans who embraced it wholeheartedly.

Celebrating the milestone, the makers took to Instagram and shared the exciting news, expressing gratitude for the overwhelming support and love from fans.

The post read, ''60 MILLION+ views and counting! Thank you for the love! #ZohraJabeen fever is real! Keep dancing, keep vibing!''

Take A Look At The Post:

Featuring the charismatic Salman Khan alongside Rashmika Mandanna, the music video elevates the experience with stunning visuals, further amplifying its appeal and drawing in millions of viewers.

Vocals by Nakash Aziz and Dev Negi, music by Pritam, lyrics by Sameer and Danish Sabri, rap by Mellow D and choreographed by Farah Khan.

This action entertainer also stars Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sharman Joshi in key roles.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by A.R. Murugadoss, Sikandar promises an action-packed spectacle, set to hit cinemas on Eid 2025.