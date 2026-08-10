/Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt join global spectacle '7 Dogs'; India release announced - details

Indian cinema icons Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt are set to team up on the international stage for the high-octane action thriller 7 Dogs. Anchored by Egyptian superstars Ahmed Ezz and Karim Abdel Aziz, the massive global production also stars international powerhouse Monica Bellucci and acclaimed actor Giancarlo Esposito. The film is officially slated to hit Indian theatres on August 21 in both Hindi and English.
Produced by Sela Studios with support from Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority (GEA) and Riyadh Season, 7 Dogs stands as a unique international venture bridging Indian, Middle Eastern, European, and Hollywood talent. The film’s narrative concept and co-script were developed by Turki Alalshikh.
The film is helmed by the acclaimed director duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, best known for steering the blockbuster Bad Boys franchise (Bad Boys for Life and Bad Boys: Ride or Die). The ensemble cast is further bolstered by notable global stars, including Tara Emad, Nasser Al-Qasabi, and Max Huang.
Pushing the boundaries of international action cinema, the film's combat design and stunt sequences were developed in partnership with 87Eleven, the legendary stunt company behind the John Wick franchise. Veteran stunt coordinator Stephen Dunlevy, whose portfolio includes visual masterpieces like Mad Max: Fury Road and John Wick, served as the lead action designer for the film.
Speaking about the film’s international collaboration and its India release, directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah said “7 Dogs has always been a truly international film for us. Ahmed and Karim are the heart of the story, and they brought incredible energy to these characters. Around them, we had the opportunity to work with extraordinary performers from different parts of the world, including Monica, Giancarlo, Salman and Sanjay. That combination is what makes the film so special. We are thrilled that audiences in India will now get to experience 7 Dogs on the big screen.”
With Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt carrying the mantle for India alongside an elite global cast and crew, 7 Dogs arrives in Indian cinemas on August 21, 2026.
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