Salman Khan

Salman Khan announces release date of 'Antim', shares motion poster

'Antim' is directed by Mahesh V Manjrekar, produced by Salma Khan and is presented by Salman Khan Films.

Salman Khan announces release date of &#039;Antim&#039;, shares motion poster
Photo courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Mark your calendars. Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma-starrer 'Antim: The Final Truth' is all set to release by Zee Studios on November 26.

On Tuesday, Salman announced the release date on his Instagram account.He also shared the film's motion poster, in which we can see Aayush showcasing an agressive look. 

The poster smoothly transitions to Salman, with an equally determined, threatening, yet vicious look in his eyes. Salman is playing the role of Sikh cop.

"#Antim releases in theatres worldwide on 26.11.2021," he captioned the post.

Salman KhanAayush SharmaAntimantim filmAntim release date
