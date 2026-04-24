Salman Khan announces release date of SVC 63, set to pair next to THIS popular South actress

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan took to social media, updating fans on his yet-to-be-titled project, currently referred to as SVC63. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, Salman Khan revealed the release date with a post on his Instagram. He wrote, "Thoda durr ki sochna chahiye, That’s why announced Eid.. Don’t worry, iss wali ka bhi bataenge, when the time is right Patience, thoda sa sabar Mere Jitna he intezar karna padega, Baherhaal jo apka haal hai wo hi mera bhi haal hai. Haha (Have to think a little ahead—that’s why I announced Eid. Don’t worry, we’ll reveal the other one too when the time is right. Patience, just a little patience. You’ll have to wait as long as I am. Anyway, the way you’re feeling right now—I’m feeling the same)(sic).”

Also Read | SVC63: Salman Khan and Nayanthara starrer directed by Vamshi paidipally begins shooting in Mumbai

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Earlier, the maker had announced the film with a mahurat video. Sharing a glimpse from the launch on X, the video featured Salman Khan arriving at the event with his popular dialogue, “Swagath nahi karoge hamara,” playing in the background.

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Lady Superstar Nayanthara, who is collaborating with Salman for the first time, also appears in the video. She makes a stylish entrance on the film set, dressed in a casual black co-ord outfit.

David Dhawan opens up on relationship with Salman Khan

Recently, David Dhawan spoke about his long-standing association with Salman Khan, praising him not just as a superstar but also as a warm and emotional human being.

Dhawan shared, “He and I have gone a long way. We’ve done 8-9 films together.) [He’s always given his support for anything. In the family, it is not for one but for everyone. I’ve done so much work together with him. He and I, we got along so well. We’ve travelled all over the world together, doing shootings. Even after the shooting is done, he’s a great human being. He’s very emotional also. You know we have a unique relationship.”

Read Here | Salman Khan is ‘a great human being, very emotional’: David Dhawan opens up about their unique bond

Salman Khan's upcoming work

On the other hand, Salman Khan is preparing for the release of Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace (earlier titled Battle of Galwan), directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The film is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between India and China, and also stars Chitrangada Singh alongside him.