Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2871896https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/salman-khan-braved-rib-injury-to-shoot-high-energy-song-bam-bam-bhole-from-sikandar-2871896.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
SALMAN KHAN

Salman Khan Braved Rib Injury To Shoot High-Energy Song 'Bam Bam Bhole' From Sikandar

Despite a rib injury, Salman Khan powered through the shoot of Bam Bam Bhole from Sikandar, proving his dedication and resilience once again.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Mar 13, 2025, 03:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Salman Khan’s unwavering dedication to his craft once again proves why he remains one of Bollywood’s biggest superstars
  • A viral video shared by a fan shows Salman wincing in pain as he touches his injured rib during the shoot
  • Salman Khan is set to return to the big screen with Sikandar during Eid 2025
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Salman Khan Braved Rib Injury To Shoot High-Energy Song 'Bam Bam Bhole' From Sikandar Pic Credit: Salman Khan, Instagram

Salman Khan’s unwavering dedication to his craft once again proves why he remains one of Bollywood’s biggest superstars. Despite suffering a rib injury, the actor continued shooting for the high-energy Holi song 'Bam Bam Bhole' from his upcoming film Sikandar, leaving fans in awe of his commitment.

A viral video shared by a fan shows Salman wincing in pain as he touches his injured rib during the shoot. Yet, he remained unstoppable, attending events and engaging with his fans and the media without showing any signs of slowing down.

Salman Khan's Dedication Shines Through Pain

Bam Bam Bhole is an elaborate Holi song sequence featuring a massive set-up with numerous dancers and high-energy choreography. The demanding nature of the shoot required immense physical exertion, making it even more challenging for Salman to perform with an injury. However, his determination to keep the shoot on track, despite the discomfort, speaks volumes about his professionalism and work ethic.

Canceling the shoot was never an option for Salman, as he recognized the collective effort of the cast and crew involved in the large-scale production. His commitment ensured that the filming continued smoothly, despite the physical toll.

Fans Applaud Salman’s Resilience

The dance moves in Bam Bam Bhole were physically taxing, and the injury made every step a test of endurance. Yet, Salman powered through, bringing his signature energy and charisma to the performance. His perseverance has once again earned him admiration from fans, who lauded his dedication and passion for cinema.

Sikandar: A Highly Anticipated Eid 2025 Release

Salman Khan is set to return to the big screen with Sikandar during Eid 2025, alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film promises to be an action-packed entertainer filled with surprises. With Bam Bam Bhole already generating buzz, anticipation for Sikandar continues to skyrocket, making it one of the most awaited films of the year.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK