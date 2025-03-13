Salman Khan Braved Rib Injury To Shoot High-Energy Song 'Bam Bam Bhole' From Sikandar

Salman Khan’s unwavering dedication to his craft once again proves why he remains one of Bollywood’s biggest superstars. Despite suffering a rib injury, the actor continued shooting for the high-energy Holi song 'Bam Bam Bhole' from his upcoming film Sikandar, leaving fans in awe of his commitment.

A viral video shared by a fan shows Salman wincing in pain as he touches his injured rib during the shoot. Yet, he remained unstoppable, attending events and engaging with his fans and the media without showing any signs of slowing down.

Salman Khan's Dedication Shines Through Pain

Bam Bam Bhole is an elaborate Holi song sequence featuring a massive set-up with numerous dancers and high-energy choreography. The demanding nature of the shoot required immense physical exertion, making it even more challenging for Salman to perform with an injury. However, his determination to keep the shoot on track, despite the discomfort, speaks volumes about his professionalism and work ethic.

Canceling the shoot was never an option for Salman, as he recognized the collective effort of the cast and crew involved in the large-scale production. His commitment ensured that the filming continued smoothly, despite the physical toll.

Fans Applaud Salman’s Resilience

The dance moves in Bam Bam Bhole were physically taxing, and the injury made every step a test of endurance. Yet, Salman powered through, bringing his signature energy and charisma to the performance. His perseverance has once again earned him admiration from fans, who lauded his dedication and passion for cinema.

This is what we call Commitment! Salman Khan shot Bum Bum Bole song with broken ribs. #salmankhan #salmankhanuniverse #bumbumbole pic.twitter.com/HuwgFOwegK — Salman Khan Universe Fan Club (@salmanuniv) March 12, 2025

#SalmanKhan Bhai is suffering from serious Rib Injury, get well soon Bhai, your health and happiness matters the Most



pic.twitter.com/CQomVLEKZd — MASS (@Freak4Salman) August 28, 2024

Sikandar: A Highly Anticipated Eid 2025 Release

Salman Khan is set to return to the big screen with Sikandar during Eid 2025, alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film promises to be an action-packed entertainer filled with surprises. With Bam Bam Bhole already generating buzz, anticipation for Sikandar continues to skyrocket, making it one of the most awaited films of the year.