BATTLE OF GALWAN

Salman Khan drops patriotic 'Maatrubhumi' teaser from Battle of Galwan, full song to release ahead of Republic Day 2026 - VIDEO

'Maatrubhumi' teaser from Battle of Galwan: The full song will be released on January 24, just ahead of Republic Day.

|Last Updated: Jan 23, 2026, 12:25 PM IST|Source: ANI
Salman Khan drops patriotic 'Maatrubhumi' teaser from Battle of Galwan, full song to release ahead of Republic Day 2026 - VIDEOPic Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: Days after releasing the teaser for the upcoming action-war drama 'Battle of Galwan,' starring Salman Khan, the makers have now unveiled a short glimpse of the film's first song, titled 'Maatrubhumi.'

Salman took to Instagram on Friday to share the teaser for his highly anticipated film. The 15-second teaser opens with the sound of a military bugle and shows the Indian flag standing strong. The visuals highlight the courage and sacrifice of Indian soldiers and the love they have for the country.

Take a look:

The full song will be released on January 24, just ahead of Republic Day.

'Maatrubhumi' is composed by Himesh Reshammiya, with lyrics written by Sameer Anjaan. The song is sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. The music and vocals aim to evoke strong patriotic emotions.

The film's teaser was released in December last year and gave a glimpse of Salman's character, who will be seen portraying an Indian Army officer. The teaser shows him with a serious and restrained expression. The visuals depict rough terrain, cold weather, and close combat, offering a glimpse of the challenges soldiers face at high altitudes.

The film is based on the Galwan Valley clash between India and China in 2020, where 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives. Following the clashes, tensions between India and China rose, with the army deploying formations near the Galwan Valley, along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, and undertaking activities such as surveying border areas to prevent "possible" Chinese aggression.

Actor Chitrangda Singh has been paired opposite Salman in the film. The film will be released on April 17. 

