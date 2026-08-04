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  • /Salman Khan's 'SVC63' fee speculation dismissed as 'factually incorrect'; Mumbai shoot begins August 6

Salman Khan's 'SVC63' fee speculation dismissed as 'factually incorrect'; Mumbai shoot begins August 6

Salman Khan is set to begin a major action schedule for SVC63 in Mumbai on August 6, as the film's producers officially dismiss all circulating reports regarding his remuneration as "purely speculative and factually incorrect."

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 03:21 PM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 03:25 PM IST
Salman Khan's 'SVC63' fee speculation dismissed as 'factually incorrect'; Mumbai shoot begins August 6
Image Credit: @salman khan/instagram

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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