Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all set to commence the next major shooting schedule for his highly anticipated action entertainer, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally, starting August 6 in Mumbai. The project, which brings together some of the biggest names from both the Hindi and South Indian film industries, has generated immense curiosity since its initial announcement.
The ambitious six-week filming leg will focus on executing complex, high-voltage action set-pieces and sprawling sequence setups as the production ramps up to maintain its timeline for a grand Eid 2027 theatrical release.
According to sources close to the production, the upcoming schedule was originally slated to take place in Hyderabad before the makers made a strategic decision to move the shoot to Mumbai. The upcoming leg is structured around three major action set-pieces requiring extensive crowd work involving hundreds of junior artistes.
"The makers had initially planned to conduct the schedule in Hyderabad, but it was moved to Mumbai. This leg is heavily dependent on crowd work, with scenes involving hundreds of junior artistes. The action team has planned large-scale sequences, and the crowd movement in them is as important as Salman's stunts. Adding to the excitement, Nayanthara is expected to join the unit during the upcoming schedule."
Adding further momentum to the schedule, South superstar Nayanthara is expected to join the unit in Mumbai during this phase to shoot key dramatic and action-adjacent portions alongside Khan. The team aims to continue filming through September and wrap up the major action portions by October.
Ahead of the new filming schedule, the producers addressed recent media speculation regarding Salman Khan's remuneration for the project. Putting an end to circulating reports, the makers officially dismissed the claims as “purely speculative and factually incorrect.”
In a statement addressing the rumours, the production team reiterated that their complete focus remains on delivering a grand cinematic experience for global audiences, rather than responding to unverified reports and financial conjecture.
The untitled project marks a fresh collaboration for Salman Khan, as he teams up with director Vamshi Paidipally and leading producer Dil Raju for the first time. Over the years, Khan has been at the centre of some of Indian cinema's biggest commercial blockbusters, leading record-breaking franchises like Dabangg, Kick, and Tiger, alongside critically acclaimed hits such as Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan.
Director Vamshi Paidipally and producer Dil Raju bring a formidable track record of their own to the table, having previously collaborated on five successful feature films, each emerging as a major box-office success. With production now moving into its most intensive action phase, anticipation around the film continues to build across trade circles and fan bases alike.
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