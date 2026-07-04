Salman Khan films denies CBFC issues for 'Maatrubhumi', calls reports 'baseless

Mumbai: Salman Khan Films has dismissed reports claiming that its upcoming war film 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace' has run into certification issues with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), calling the speculation "false" and "entirely baseless."
In a statement shared on Instagram on Saturday, the production banner clarified that the film has not yet been submitted to the CBFC for certification, making reports of any objections or delay in certification inaccurate.
Addressing the speculation, the banner said claims about the film facing certification-related issues were "false" and stressed that the project has not yet reached the certification stage.
"Any claims suggesting that Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace has encountered issues with the CBFC or that its certification has been put on hold are false. The film has not yet been submitted to the CBFC for certification. Therefore, such reports are entirely baseless," the statement read.
The production house also urged media organisations and social media users not to circulate unverified information, adding that any official announcements regarding the film would be made only through Salman Khan Films' authorised platforms.
"We request that media outlets and individuals refrain from circulating unverified information. Any official updates regarding the film will be shared by Salman Khan Films through its official channels only," the statement further read.
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Produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films, 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace' is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and also stars Chitrangada Singh in a pivotal role.
The film was earlier titled 'Battle of Galwan' before being renamed 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace.' It is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops. Originally slated for release in April this year, the film was later postponed. The makers are yet to announce a revised release date.
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