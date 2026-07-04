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Salman Khan films denies CBFC issues for 'Maatrubhumi', calls reports 'baseless

Salman Khan Films has clarified that Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace has not yet been submitted to the CBFC, dismissing reports of certification delays or objections as false.

Published: Jul 04, 2026, 05:42 PM IST|Updated: Jul 04, 2026, 05:42 PM IST
Salman Khan films denies CBFC issues for 'Maatrubhumi', calls reports 'baseless
Image Credit: IMDb

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