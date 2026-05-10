Salman Khan gives shoutout to Bobby Deol’s Bandar teaser: 'Bandar Karega Ab Sab Ko Cinema Ke Andar'

New Delhi: The explosive and hard-hitting teaser of Bandar, featuring Bobby Deol, has taken the internet by storm. Directed by Anurag Kashyap and produced by Nikhil Dwivedi under Saffron Magicworks in association with Zee Studios, the much-awaited film is gearing up for its theatrical release on June 5.

Bandar has been creating strong buzz ever since it was announced, and the recently released teaser has only amplified the excitement. The film marks Bobby Deol’s first collaboration with Anurag Kashyap and features an ensemble cast including Sanya Malhotra, Raj B Shetty, Sapna Pabbi, Saba Azad, Riddhi Sen, Jitendra Joshi, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Nagesh Bhosale.

Fans and celebrities have been showering praise on the film’s raw and unconventional tone. Adding to the excitement, Salman Khan shared the teaser on his Instagram feed and story, giving it a special shoutout in his trademark quirky style.

Sharing the teaser, Salman wrote, “B for Bobby Deol

A for aag

N nahi jaoge toh pachtaoge

D for Deol abbb Sunny Deol A for abhi kya? Aamir Khan?

R for Race so race to the cinema to see it

Akele mat jaana, doston ke saath jao aur haan Bandar karega ab sab ko cinema ke andar.”

About Bandar

The makers of Bobby Deol-starrer Bandar unveiled the teaser on May 7.

The teaser bursts with chaotic energy and an unconventional retro vibe. Written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, the film presents Bobby Deol in a flamboyant retro-inspired avatar, elevated by the recreated version of Come On Baby Dil Kisko Degi. What begins as vibrant and eccentric soon turns dark, intense, and emotionally unsettling, reflecting Anurag Kashyap’s gritty storytelling style.

Also Read: Bandar teaser unveiled: Bobby Deol returns as solo lead after 17 years in Anurag Kashyap film

At the same time, the teaser carries a fun retro energy, with Bobby Deol seen in full disco-era splendour, grooving to a reimagined version of the beloved ’70s track Come On Baby, Dil Kisko Dogi.

The film is written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, known for projects like Paatal Lok, Kohraa, and Udta Punjab. Apart from Bobby Deol, the movie also stars Sanya Malhotra, Raj B Shetty, Sapna Pabbi, Saba Azad, Riddhi Sen, Jitendra Joshi, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Nagesh Bhosale.

Bandar also marks Bobby Deol’s return to the big screen as a solo lead hero after 17 years.

The actor has witnessed a career resurgence in recent years with his performances in Animal, Aashram, and Ba**ds of Bollywood.

Directed by Anurag Kashyap Bandar is slated for release in cinemas worldwide on June 5, 2026.