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NewsEntertainmentMoviesSalman Khan hums a tune in new video; is he hinting at a track from ‘Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace’? WATCH
SALMAN KHAN

Salman Khan hums a tune in new video; is he hinting at a track from ‘Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace’? WATCH

 Salman Khan shared a video on social media humming a tune that appears to be the upcoming track 'Mera Jee Nahi Bhara' or a new, soulful rendition from his film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. 

|Last Updated: Apr 09, 2026, 07:56 PM IST|Source: ANI
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Salman Khan hums a tune in new video; is he hinting at a track from ‘Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace’? WATCH(Source: Instagram)

Mumbai: Amid the growing buzz surrounding Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's upcoming release 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace', the actor has dropped a new video of himself teasing the next track from the film.
 
In a social media post, Salman shared the video which shows him humming the tune of a song. "Mera Jee Nahi Bhara," he captioned the post.

Speaking on the same, a source close to the production reveals, "The upcoming track from Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace focuses more on the narrative of the film. This upcoming song does not feature Salman Khan or Chitrangada Singh but introduces two fresh faces from the film who play pivotal roles in the storyline. The idea was always to expand the world of the film and give audiences a deeper glimpse into its characters and emotional arcs," as per a press release.

 
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A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

 
Noting that Salman Khan will not be seen in this particular song, the source added, "It's a conscious call to stay true to the screenplay. Every song in the film serves a purpose, and this one specifically helps establish new characters and their journey."
 
Produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films, 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace' is directed by Apoorva Lakhia.
 
The film also stars Chitrangada Singh in a pivotal role.
 
Earlier in March, the makers announced the film's title change.

The announcement was accompanied by a striking new poster featuring the updated title and tagline, "May War Rest in Peace."

 A teaser released in December last year offered a first look at Salman Khan in the role of an Indian Army officer.
 
The teaser shows him with a serious and restrained expression. The visuals depict rough terrain, cold weather, and close combat, offering a preview of the challenges soldiers face at high altitudes. 

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