Salman Khan leaves fans excited as he announces ‘Tiger 3’ release date

New Delhi: Fan favorite Salman Khan is all set to return to the theatres in Eid 2023. Though the ‘Dabangg’ actor does not have any releases this year, he left the fans excited with the release date of ‘Tiger 3’. Helmed by Kabir Khan and also starring Katrina Kaif, the film will release on 21st April 2023.

Sharing the post on Instagram, the actor wrote, “And the journey continues. Get ready for Tiger3 on Eid 2023. Celebrate Tiger3 with YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st April

2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.”

Fans could not keep their calm as soon as the date was announced and flooded the comments section with love. “Welcome back to Bollywood,” commented one user. “Intezar rahega...beshabri se...,” commented another user with a heart emoji.

15th August also marks 10 years of the Tiger franchise. The first installment of the film was released on 15th August 2012 which turned out to be a blockbuster. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will be reprising their characters of Avinash Singh Rathore and Zoya Humaini respectively. The second installment of the franchise titled ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ was released in 2017 which was also a hit.

Directed by Kabir Khan, the film stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. Salman Khan was last seen in Mahesh Manjrekar’s ‘Antim’ with Aayush Sharma. Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, appeared last in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ opposite Akshay Kumar. Kabir Khan’s last directorial was Ranveer Singh’s ‘83’ which was praised by the critics and audiences alike. The film has been produced by Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films which is also celebrating its 50 years in the entertainment industry.