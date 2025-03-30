Salman Khan Opens Up About Action Scenes In Sikandar: 'Every Bone Of My Body Has Been Broken...'

New Delhi: Salman Khan's Sikandar has finally hit the big screen, marking the superstar's grand return after two years. The film's hight-octane action, gripping drama and heartfelt romance have audiences going gaga. Since its trailer release the action scenes have become the talk of the town.

Salman Khan recently opened up about performing action scene despite multiple injuries, He reveals that he has endured multiple injuries over the years including a rib fracture sustained during the shoot of the film last September. However he returned to set the very next day to shoot through the pain with determination. He also mentiond about the film has no body shot of him.

Salman Khan On Action Scenes

When asked about finding it difficult to do action film, Salman Khan adresses the press and said, ''Every bone of my body has been broken twice or thrice. Every ligament has been torn 2-3 times. We didn’t even get to rest then. There were no body shots in this film. If there were, I’d have gotten lean in a couple of weeks. That’s not a big deal.

He dismisses concerns about his physique, saying ''I have a six-pack even when I’m not lean. My muscle is so huge that even if I get some fat, it starts protruding. People make an issue out of this, but it’s not an issue for me. If you get a six-pack but weight only 55 kg, then what’s the point?"

Salman Khan Surprising Revelation

Earlier, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan joined director A.R. Murugadoss for a special Q&A session titled as 'Sikandar Meets Ghajini.' In the surprise collaboration video, director A.R. Murugadoss answered questions like, "Who is the better actor or dancer?"

During the fun banter, Salman Khan made a surprising revelation about a hook step from a song. Recalling the incident, he revealed a backstroy of an accidental hookstep, he shared, "There are four songs in the film. In one of the songs, I broke my ribs and shot for it the next day. I couldn’t sit, stand, cough, or even laugh. In one of the steps, I am holding my ribs. We made that into a step, and all the dancers then followed the same step.''

Sikandar also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Anjini Dhawan, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar and Sathyaraj. The action thriller is released in cinemas on March 30.



