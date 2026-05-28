Salman Khan releases emotional ‘Main Hoon’ music video from Maatrubhumi on Eid, co-starring Chitrangda Singh

Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace star Salman Khan marked Eid celebrations by unveiling a new music video for Main Hoon, offering fans a fresh glimpse into the upcoming patriotic drama. The actor shared the video on his Instagram handle on Thursday morning, featuring co-star Chitrangda Singh in a deeply emotional rendition of the track.

Fans flood social media with Eid wishes

Soon after the release, fans took to social media to celebrate both the festival and the new song. Comments such as “Eid Mubarak Bhaijaan” and “Eid Mubarak… I was waiting for your post” flooded the post, reflecting the strong anticipation surrounding Salman Khan’s film and his festive release tradition.

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Unlike the original version released on Valentine’s Day, the new Main Hoon video is entirely shot in black and white, focusing solely on Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh. The visual shift intensifies the themes of love, separation, and longing, giving the song a more intimate and emotional tone.

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The earlier version of the song portrayed the journey of a soldier’s family, balancing moments of joy with the pain of separation due to duty. Sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Ayaan Lall, the track highlighted the emotional sacrifices of armed forces personnel and their loved ones.

Film’s release update and background

The latest musical drop arrives amid growing anticipation for Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The film was earlier titled Battle of Galwan and is reportedly inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between India and China.

While it was initially slated for an April 17 release, the makers have not yet announced a new release date, keeping audiences waiting for an official update.

About the film

Produced by Salma Khan under Salman Khan Films, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace promises a powerful portrayal of bravery, sacrifice, and resilience, with Chitrangda Singh playing a pivotal role alongside Salman Khan.