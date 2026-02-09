Salman Khan’s 'Battle of Galwan' release delayed? All you need to know

New Delhi: Bollywood top gun Salman Khan is all set to impress his viewers this time in a patriotic movie 'Battle of Galwan'. His upcoming venture is helmed by Apoorva Lakhia, the movie has an ensemble star cast headlined by Bhaijaan, Chitrangda Singh and Abhilash Chaudhary.

There is a strong buzz right now about the movie skipping his scheduled release date of April 17, 2026.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Salman Khan's upcoming war drama 'Battle Of Galwan' which is slated to release on April 17 this year might be delayed. Reason? Well, the report quoted a source and added that a certain part of the shoot is underway while reshoot part is also on. The report adds that by February end, the shooting schedule is likely to be over.

Also, after the director edits certain portions of the reshoot part, the makers will have to screen 'Battle Of Galwan' for the Ministry of Defence and the process might be time-taking which can result in the release date being pushed ahead.

However, neither the makers nor any actor has made a comment on the release being postponed as yet.

Battle of Galwan is based on the events that took place between the Indian and Chinese troops at the Galwan region on June 15, 2020 when 200 Indian soldiers bravely defended their territory against a force of 1200 Chinese Liberation Army soldiers.

Battle of Galwan promises an unflinching portrayal of bravery, sacrifice, and resilience.