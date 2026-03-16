Salman Khan’s ‘Battle of Galwan’ renamed ‘Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace,’ new poster released

Mumbai: In a significant development for one of the year's most anticipated war dramas, Salman Khan Films officially announced on Monday that the film previously titled 'Battle of Galwan' has been renamed.

The project will now be titled 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace.'

The announcement was accompanied by a striking new poster featuring the updated title and tagline, "May War Rest in Peace."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Produced by Salman Khan under the Salman Khan Films banner, the movie is being helmed by director Apoorva Lakhia.

The film is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between India and China. A teaser released in December last year offered a first look at Salman Khan in the role of an Indian Army officer.

The teaser shows him with a serious and restrained expression. The visuals depict rough terrain, cold weather, and close combat, offering a preview of the challenges soldiers face at high altitudes.

The promotional rollout for the film has already highlighted its diverse emotional scale. In January, the makers released the title track, "Maatrubhumi," composed by Himesh Reshammiya with lyrics by Sameer Anjaan.

Also Read | Salman Khan and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's 'Mumbai Milan' pic goes viral

The patriotic anthem, performed by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, was designed to showcase the emotional core of the war drama.

In contrast to the heavy themes of conflict, the production house released a romantic track titled "Main Hoon" in February.

The song features Salman Khan alongside Chitrangda Singh, offering a look at the softer side of the narrative.

With the new title now locked in, the film remains on track for its scheduled theatrical debut. 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace' is set to hit cinemas on April 17.