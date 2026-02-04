Salman Khan’s cameo in Dhurandhar 2? Viral on-set pictures ignite speculation ahead of Ranveer Singh starrer’s release | FACT CHECK

New Delhi: After the massive success of Dhurandhar, audiences are eagerly awaiting its sequel to see if, and how, Ranveer Singh’s character takes complete control of Lyari town. The much-anticipated second instalment, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, is slated for a theatrical release in March 2026. Ahead of the release, the makers have dropped the first teaser, raising excitement among fans.

Teaser Offers a Glimpse Into Ranveer Singh’s Past

The 1 minute and 12 seconds long teaser opens by introducing viewers to a younger version of Ranveer Singh’s character, Hamza Ali Mazar. It also establishes Hamza Mazari’s growing dominance over Lyari town. The glimpse makes it clear that the upcoming espionage thriller will explore Singh’s journey even before he became an Indian spy.

The teaser concludes on a powerful note, with Ranveer Singh delivering the iconic dialogue from Uri: The Surgical Strike:

“Yeh naya Hindustan hai, yeh ghar mein ghusega bhi aur marega bhi.”

Buzz Around Salman Khan’s Alleged Cameo

Recently, pictures of Salman Khan in a sharp suit, interacting with two individuals on what appeared to be a film set, surfaced online, sparking speculation about his involvement in the project.

An Instagram account, @devaimation, shared the images and claimed, “Salman Khan confirmed as ‘Bade Sahab’ in Dhurandhar 2! Viral leaked images from the Mumbai shooting schedule have sent social media into a frenzy.”

Fact Check

While many initially believed that Salman Khan had shot for the film, several netizens later pointed out that the images might be AI-generated. The owner of the Instagram handle, Dev Pal, is an AI artist, and his profile features several images created using artificial intelligence.

Star-Studded Cast and Storyline

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 features Ranveer Singh in the lead role. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, and Akshaye Khanna. Although Khanna’s character was killed in the first instalment, the makers have brought him back through flashback sequences in the sequel.

Gaurav Gera and Danish Pandor will also be seen in pivotal roles.

Release Date

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge will chronicle how Hamza Ali Mazar takes over Lyari town following the death of Rehman Dakait, while also delving into his life before becoming an Indian spy. The film is scheduled to hit cinemas on March 19, 2026.