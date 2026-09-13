Salman Khan’s 'Maatrubhumi' release date to be announced soon - details inside

A source close to the film shared, “Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is almost ready. Just a few portions of the VFX are still in process, and the film is going to offer an absolutely spectacular theatrical experience like never before. As soon as all the relevant departments, including the CBFC, have watched the film, the makers will announce the release date. As of now, the censor board has not seen the film. Further updates will follow once the film reaches its final stage ahead of its public release.”