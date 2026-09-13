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Salman Khan’s 'Maatrubhumi' release date to be announced soon - details inside

The makers of Salman Khan’s upcoming Galwan Valley war drama Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace revealed that post-production is nearly complete, with the official release date set to be announced after CBFC clearance.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 13, 2026, 02:49 PM IST|Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 02:49 PM IST
Salman Khan’s 'Maatrubhumi' release date to be announced soon - details inside
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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Salman Khan’s 'Maatrubhumi' release date to be announced soon - details inside
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