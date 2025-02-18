New Delhi: Since its announcement, fans have been eagerly anticipating every new reveal about the film, which promises to be an action-packed spectacle. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar marks yet another powerful collaboration between the superstar and the acclaimed producer.

And this time, on his birthday, Sajid Nadiadwala treated fans to a special surprise—unveiling a striking new poster of Sikandar, sparking even more excitement ahead of the film's release.

The production house acknowledged the fans eagerness and said, "To all the amazing fans, your patience means the world to us. A little gift on #SajidNadiadwala’s birthday, after the love we’ve received on Sikandar! A big surprise awaits on the 27th Feb! Stay with us"

While the first teaser and poster had already set the internet abuzz. The new poster gives fans a glimpse of Salman Khan’s fiery new look, though the filmmakers have kept much of the plot under wraps to keep the buzz building. With every reveal, the anticipation grows, leaving fans excited for more details about the highly-anticipated film.

The makers and Salman Khan are carefully crafting the excitement around Sikandar, offering just enough to tantalize fans without giving too much away. The powerful visuals and subtle hints are only making the wait for the film more thrilling.

As Sikandar builds momentum, the curiosity and anticipation continue to skyrocket. Salman Khan will be returning to the big screen during Eid 2025 with Sikandar, alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss, the film promises to be an explosive cinematic experience, with plenty more surprises still to come.