Salman Khan Shaves His Beard After Wrap Of Sikandar Filming

New Delhi: Salman Khan’s much-awaited film Sikandar has officially wrapped up its shooting, sending fans into a frenzy of excitement. The superstar recently completed the final leg of the shoot in Mumbai, with co-star Rashmika Mandanna, director A.R. Murugadoss, and producer Sajid Nadiadwala all present. A special moment followed the wrap, as Salman Khan shaved off his beard, marking a significant shift in his look since the start of the film’s production. Pictures of his new look have quickly gone viral on social media.

Sources close to the film’s production revealed, "The final shoot involved a patch-work sequence between Salman and Rashmika in Bandra, wrapping up around 8:30 PM. Right after the shoot, Salman immediately shaved off his beard, which he had grown for the Sikandar look. In real life, Salman prefers a clean-shaven appearance."

Filmed over a 90-day period across Mumbai, Hyderabad, and other locations, Sikandar includes four songs (three dance numbers) and five intense action sequences. "The film, designed for the big screen, integrates Murugadoss’s signature elements — romance, politics, drama, and revenge — alongside massive action blocks. Post-production is now underway, with the film set to release during the Eid 2025 weekend," the source added.

Although the principal shooting wrapped in January, the cast and crew returned for patchwork scenes and a promotional song in February and March. "The edit is locked, and the team is working on color grading, VFX, and background music. The final prints will be completed in the next five days, signaling the start of the countdown to the theatrical release," the source said.

Directed by A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar is already creating a buzz with its gripping teaser. Salman Khan’s portrayal in this action-packed thriller is expected to be a game-changer, with his powerful entry scene and intense dialogues adding to the anticipation.

With the film’s music already dominating the charts, the excitement is palpable. Sikandar promises to be another memorable milestone in Salman Khan’s illustrious career, with a story that will keep audiences at the edge of their seats. With the film building momentum, all eyes are on Sikandar for its explosive Eid 2025 release.