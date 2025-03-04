Salman Khan Starrer Sikandar First Song 'Zohra Jabeen' OUT, Promising An Unforgettable Eid Celebration - WATCH

New Delhi: The highly anticipated first song from Sikandar, “Zohra Jabeen,” has finally dropped, and it’s everything fans hoped for and more, making this Eid celebration truly unforgettable. With its infectious beat, dazzling choreography, and the undeniable on-screen chemistry between Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, the track is set to light up both dance floors and hearts alike.

Shot on an epic scale with Sajid Nadiadwala’s production and A.R. Murugadoss’s vision, “Zohra Jabeen” features stunning visuals, with a grand ensemble of dancers injecting high energy into the performance. From the very first beat, the celebration is palpable—an explosion of colors, rhythm, and excitement, perfectly paired with the sizzling chemistry between Salman and Rashmika.

The song showcases Salman Khan’s perfectly synchronized dance moves alongside Rashmika’s graceful style, with each frame capturing their electric on-screen bond. Composed by Pritam and choreographed by Farah Khan, “Zohra Jabeen” is a true festival of music and movement this Eid. Nakash Aziz and Dev Negi’s vibrant vocals breathe life into the track, while Sameer and Danish Sabri’s catchy lyrics ensure it’ll stay stuck in your head long after it ends.

Watch “Zohra Jabeen” Here:

As Sikandar builds excitement for its upcoming Eid release, “Zohra Jabeen” offers a thrilling preview of the film’s action, drama, and emotions. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by A.R. Murugadoss, get ready to dance, celebrate, and experience the magic of Sikandar—“Zohra Jabeen” is here to make your Eid shine even brighter!