Salman Khan Starrer 'Sikandar' Release Sends Fans Into Frenzy - WATCH

New Delhi: The much-anticipated action thriller Sikandar, directed by A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, has finally graced the big screens today, and fans couldn’t be more thrilled. The excitement outside theaters is palpable, with fans celebrating the film’s release in full swing. From enthusiastic cheers to cake-cutting and dancing to dhol beats, the celebrations have taken over, showcasing the undeniable power of Salman Khan's fandom.

#WATCH | Mumbai | Visuals from outside of Gaiety Galaxy Cinema where fans arrive and cut a cake as today Salman Khan's starrer 'Sikandar' is being released today pic.twitter.com/gU8ig4NTp9 March 30, 2025

Salman Khan’s loyal followers have come together in a spectacular show of support, with many sporting Sikandar-themed t-shirts, sharing videos of their celebrations, and welcoming the film with infectious joy. This is not just a film release; it's a festival in itself.

Latest: Public craze for #Sikandar



A Devotee fan of #SalmanKhan bought 817 tickets to give out to fans.



Full on excited and came to see our Sikandar in full blast !! pic.twitter.com/m1X1r5wbYG — (@SalmanZSheild) March 30, 2025

With an exciting blend of action, drama, romance, and an emotionally engaging storyline, Sikandar has captured the hearts of its audience. This Eid 2025, Salman Khan's much-awaited return to the big screen alongside Rashmika Mandanna has delivered an epic cinematic experience, under the direction of A.R. Murugadoss. The hype surrounding the film’s release has certainly reached new heights, as fans continue to rave about this blockbuster event.