Salman Khan Starrer 'Sikandar' Release Sends Fans Into Frenzy - WATCH

Fans are celebrating in full force as Salman Khan's much-awaited action thriller Sikandar hits the big screens, marking an epic cinematic event this Eid.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 30, 2025, 01:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Salman Khan Starrer 'Sikandar' Release Sends Fans Into Frenzy - WATCH (Image: X)

New Delhi: The much-anticipated action thriller Sikandar, directed by A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, has finally graced the big screens today, and fans couldn’t be more thrilled. The excitement outside theaters is palpable, with fans celebrating the film’s release in full swing. From enthusiastic cheers to cake-cutting and dancing to dhol beats, the celebrations have taken over, showcasing the undeniable power of Salman Khan's fandom.

Salman Khan’s loyal followers have come together in a spectacular show of support, with many sporting Sikandar-themed t-shirts, sharing videos of their celebrations, and welcoming the film with infectious joy. This is not just a film release; it's a festival in itself.

With an exciting blend of action, drama, romance, and an emotionally engaging storyline, Sikandar has captured the hearts of its audience. This Eid 2025, Salman Khan's much-awaited return to the big screen alongside Rashmika Mandanna has delivered an epic cinematic experience, under the direction of A.R. Murugadoss. The hype surrounding the film’s release has certainly reached new heights, as fans continue to rave about this blockbuster event.

