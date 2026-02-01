Salman Khan takes a sly dig at trolls over Battle of Galwan teaser, says 'It’s a colonel’s look, not...'

Surat: In what appeared to be a befitting response to the ongoing chatter surrounding the trailer of 'Battle of Galwan', actor Salman Khan took an indirect jibe at those who trolled his expressions in the film's teaser.

Salman Khan, who was present at an ISPL event, spoke to former Indian cricketer and commentator Mohammad Kaif.

In a video shared by official social media handle of ISPL, Salman referred to a particular sequence from the teaser and playfully said, "I'm left-handed, I bat left-handed, I bowl right-handed, and I field with both hands."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

With acricket bat in his hand, Salman enacted his act from the teaser and added, "Ab kisi ko yeh samjh aata hai ki yeh romantic look hai. Par Colonel hoon bhaiya. Toh yeh, colonel ka look hai, jo samjhta hai apne jawanon ka kaisa hausla de. Main inko bhi who look de sakta hoon, uss look ka koi matlab nahi hai. Aisa hi chalta raha hai, aise hi chalta rahega (Some people see this as a romantic look. But I'm a colonel, brother and this is a colonel's look, who understands how to motivate his soldiers. I can give them the same look, it doesn't mean anything. It has always been like this, it will continue the same way)."

Also Read | Salman Khan wins court restraint order against Abhinav Kashyap in defamation case: Report

The teaser in question came out in December last year, showing Salman playing an Indian Army officer.

It further presents him in a serious and restrained look. The visuals show rough terrain, cold weather, and close combat scenes, giving a glimpse of the challenges faced by soldiers at high altitude.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the 'Battle of Galwan' is based on the Galwan Valley clash between India and China in 2020, in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives. Following the clashes, tensions between India and China rose, with the army deploying formations near the Galwan Valley along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh and undertaking activities such as surveying border areas to prevent "possible" Chinese aggression.

Actor Chitrangada Singh has been paired opposite Salman in the film. The movie will be released on April 17.