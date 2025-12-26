Salman Khan To Mark 60th Birthday With Major Update On Battle Of Galwan

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan is set to celebrate his birthday on December 27, and the occasion is expected to be extra special for his fans. The actor is reportedly planning a significant update related to his much-anticipated upcoming film Battle of Galwan as a birthday treat.

Big Reveal Planned for Fans

According to sources, Salman Khan will share a major announcement connected to Battle of Galwan on his birthday, adding to the growing excitement surrounding the project. The update is expected to include the unveiling of a key asset from the film, making December 27 a memorable day for his admirers.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

A source quoted by Hindustan Times revealed, “As Salman Khan celebrates his birthday on December 27, he will be treating fans to a big update related to his upcoming film Galwan. The makers are expected to unveil a key asset from the film between 2 PM and 4 PM.”

Salman Khan’s Connection with Ladakh

Earlier this year, Salman Khan paid a courtesy visit to the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta, at Raj Niwas in Leh. The visit further strengthened curiosity around the actor’s preparation and involvement in the film.

Also Read | Salman Khan Turns 60 On Dec 27: Unseen Heartwarming Moments With Young Fans That Show His Warm Heart

Around the same time, Salman shared a photograph on Instagram that instantly caught attention. Dressed in an Indian Army uniform, with a rugged moustache and a commanding gaze, the actor exuded patriotism and intensity, offering fans a glimpse of his look from the film.

About Battle of Galwan

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Battle of Galwan is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes at the India-China border. The film promises a powerful and uncompromising portrayal of bravery, sacrifice, and resilience.

The film also stars Chitrangada Singh and is produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films. With expectations running high, the upcoming birthday reveal is likely to further fuel anticipation for the patriotic action drama.