Salman Khan To Reunite With Sooraj Barjatya For New Family Love Story, Film To Be Announced THIS Month: Report

New Delhi: Popular director Sooraj Barjatya has revealed details of his upcoming project with superstar Salman Khan. Known for his iconic family dramas, Barjatya confirmed that he will be teaming up with Salman once again, also hinting at the month of the film’s official announcement.

In a conversation with Times Now, Barjatya spoke about the challenge of creating a story that suits Salman Khan’s current age and style. “It will not be a new avatar for him because with me, Salman Bhai, we always want to bring back the simplicity, the extended family, and the happiness… chhoti chhoti cheezon mein khushi (happiness in little things). But mujhe thoda waqt lagega [it will take time] because now we have to write for Salman Bhai something that suits his age. That is a big challenge for me as a writer and as a director because we want him to be the same masti, same fun, but uss umar mein [according to his age]. It’s going to take me a little more time.”

Revealing more about the storyline, the filmmaker mentioned that it revolves around a boy and a girl from a small town who are trying to find their own identity.

In another interview with India Today, Barjatya revealed that the official announcement will be made in November. “We will be announcing the film soon, probably in November. It features established actors, but we cannot talk much about it. It’s a family drama and a love story a world that we present strongly in our films. I do feel responsible towards giving our audiences the stories that we believe in and celebrate,” he said.

Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya’s collaboration goes way back, with the duo having worked together on several films, including Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015) starring Sonam Kapoor, Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994), and Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999).

Notably, Salman Khan made his breakthrough in Bollywood with Barjatya’s 1989 directorial debut Maine Pyar Kiya, which went on to become a cult classic.