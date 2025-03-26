Salman Khan Vs Aamir Khan: Director A.R. Murugadoss To Settle The 'Better' Dancer Debate - WATCH

New Delhi: Ahead of the much-awaited release of Salman Khan's Sikandar, with its intense action-packed trailer and chart-topping songs, the excitement among the audience is palpable. Amid this ongoing countdown, the makers have surprised fans with an unexpected face-off Ghajini aka Aamir Khan and Sikandar aka Salman Khan—along with their director, A.R. Murugadoss to answer questions. This time, the debate is about who is the better dancer between the two. However, the answer is yet to be revealed.

The makers shared a video where Aamir Khan asks director A.R. Murugadoss who he thinks is the better dancer between him and Salman Khan. The post was captioned, "Sikandar ya Ghajini? Who do you think A.R. Murugadoss will pick? Find out soon. #SikandarMeetsGhajini."

Take A Look At The Post:

The video promises a high-voltage conversation between the superstars as they tease out the power, drama, and sheer magnetism that will define Sikandar. The glimpse also sets an intense atmosphere, making it difficult to choose a side, as the acclaimed filmmaker has worked with both Aamir Khan in Ghajini and Salman Khan in Sikandar. Fans eagerly await to see whom the director will favor.

Soon after the video was released, the comment section became divided, with fans supporting their favorite superstar.

Sikandar boasts a steller cast, including Rashmika Mandanna,Kajal Aggarwal,Sharman Joshi, Anjini Dhawan, Prateik Patil Babbar and Sathyaraj in pivotal roles.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the action thriller is set to release on March 30, 2025.