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MAATRUBHUMI

Salman Khan welcomes Zeyn Shaw and Abhishri Sen with ‘Maatrubhumi’ song ‘Mera Jee Nahi Bhara’

Salman Khan introduced newcomers Zeyn Shaw and Abhishri Sen with the song ‘Mera Jee Nahi Bhara’ from ‘Maatrubhumi’.

|Last Updated: Apr 10, 2026, 02:40 PM IST|Source: IANS
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Salman Khan welcomes Zeyn Shaw and Abhishri Sen with ‘Maatrubhumi’ song ‘Mera Jee Nahi Bhara’(file photo)

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Friday unveiled his new romantic song ‘Mera Jee Nahi Bhara’ from the upcoming film “Maatrubhumi:  May War Rest in Peace” and welcomed newbies  Zeyn Shaw, Abhishrri Sen.

Salman took to Instagram, where he shared a glimpse of the new track sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Mishra.

For the caption, Salman wrote: “Welcome to the silver screen……. @zeynshaw @abhishrri.sen #MeraJeeNahiBhara.”

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Featuring Zeyn and Abhishrri, the track captures the essence of love blooming amidst the chaos of war. Mera Jee Nahi Bhara is set against vibrant backdrops. The song enhances the chemistry between the lead pair while adding emotional depth to the film’s world.

The track is composed by Shamir Tandon and Kumar Gaurav Singh, with lyrics penned by Vishwadeep Zeest. Choreographed by Shabina Khan, the song gains an added layer of elegance and visual grace.

Zeyn, known for his work in Salman Khan-produced Farrey and OTT series like Class and Strange City, continues to showcase his versatility with this role.

Also Read | Salman Khan hums a tune in new video; is he hinting at a track from ‘Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace’? WATCH

Meanwhile, Abhishrri Sen makes a promising debut with the film. The song not only elevates the romantic quotient of Maatrubhumi but also complements its underlying theme of finding love and humanity in the harshest of circumstances.

While the film is inspired by the historic Galwan Valley events, the message behind the title goes beyond the battlefield. The announcement has already sparked conversation across social media, with many praising the powerful sentiment behind the title and the bold stance it represents, especially in the present political environment.

Made under the direction of Apoorva Lakhia, the drama is a cinematic adaptation of the real life events of June 15, 2020, when Indian soldiers clashed with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley.

The drama will revolve around Colonel Santosh Babu (played by Salman Khan) and the 16 Bihar Regiment, who were tasked with enforcing a disengagement agreement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films, with Apoorva Lakhia directing, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace promises an unflinching portrayal of bravery, sacrifice, and resilience. The film also stars Chitrangada Singh in a pivotal role.

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