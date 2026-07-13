Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi delayed again? Film to reportedly release in 2027

The release of the highly anticipated Salman Khan starrer Maatrubhumi has faced an extended delay, with reports indicating that the film, originally scheduled for an April release, is now being pushed to 2027.

Edited By:Ahana Tiwari
Published: Jul 13, 2026, 07:02 PM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 07:02 PM IST
Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi delayed again? Film to reportedly release in 2027
Image Credit: IMDb

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi delayed again? Film to reportedly release in 2027
Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace2 min ago
2
mobility9 min ago
3
Jammu and Kashmir11 min ago
4
India vs England19 min ago
5
mobility25 min ago