The theatrical release of the upcoming feature film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace, starring Salman Khan, has reportedly faced further scheduling delays. Originally slated for an April 17 release ahead of the Eid festive window, the film's premiere was subsequently deferred by the makers. While recent industry trade rumours pointed to a potential August rollout, the latest reports indicate that the project may now be pushed entirely to 2027.
According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, ongoing unresolved issues may force the production to delay the release until next year. A source told the portal that even if current issues are resolved shortly, securing an optimal theatrical slot within the current calendar remains difficult due to previously claimed major dates.
The source noted that while industry practices often involve claiming occupied slots, Salman Khan generally avoids unnecessary box office clashes without prior communication with the opposing parties.
Despite the 2027 projection, trade insiders have suggested that the upcoming Dussehra period in October could still serve as a viable alternative if resolved in time. With Dussehra falling on Tuesday, October 20, the period offers an extended five-day weekend opportunity.
The current October corridor features Rajkummar Rao’s Raftaar and the Emraan Hashmi-Genelia Deshmukh starrer Gunmaaster G9, both scheduled for October 16, followed by the expected arrival of Ramayana on October 30.
If the current internal matters are not concluded in a timely manner, the transition to 2027 would result in a dual-release calendar for Salman Khan. The actor is currently filming director Vamshi Paidipally’s untitled project, co-starring Nayanthara, which is also scheduled for a 2027 theatrical release.
The update follows an official clarification from Salman Khan Films regarding widespread online speculation that the project was encountering certification roadblocks. The production banner released a statement explicitly denying that the film was stuck with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
"Any claims suggesting that Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace has encountered issues with the CBFC or that its certification has been put on hold are false. The film has not yet been submitted to the CBFC for certification. Therefore, such reports are entirely baseless," the official statement clarified.
The banner urged media outlets and the public to refrain from distributing unverified logistical information, stating that all official developments would be communicated exclusively through official studio channels. At present, the makers have not confirmed a finalised theatrical release date.
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