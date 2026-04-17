Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi to release on OTT and skip theatrical run? Report

New Delhi: There is a lot of speculation regarding Salman Khan's upcoming war drama Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace release. Earlier, reports suggesting removal of references being made to China in the movie did the rounds. This was followed by rumours about the film skipping the theatrical release altogether and head to OTT.

However, a Bollywood Hungama report has quashed these reports as mere speculation. The report quotes a source and states that the actor is a huge megastar and the movie is made on a massive scale. Therefore, the film will release in cinemas and not on OTT.

The report also adds that contrary to popular belief that there is no censorship on OTT and that the movie can release without any cuts is a misconception. Quoting an insider, the Bollywood Hungama report mentioned that every movie has to undergo a certification process before releasing digitally as well.

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About Maatrubhumi release, cast

Salman Khan's upcoming war drama, which is inspired by the Galwan Valley clash, underwent aa title change and is now called Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. The film's release date is also postponed. It was earlier scheduled to release on April 17. Now, the film will be released in August.

The film has been directed by Apoorva Lakhia and draws inspiration from the real-life confrontation that took place on June 15, 2020, when Indian soldiers clashed with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The movie stars Salman Khan, Chitrangda Singh in lead roles, with Abhilash Chaudhary and Ankur Bhatia in key roles.