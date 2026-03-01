Salman Khan's romantic track 'Main Hoon' from Battle of Galwan features superstar's own white horse - Watch BTS footage

New Delhi: The romantic number ‘Main Hoon’ from Battle of Galwan, starring Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh, has been ruling the music charts ever since its Valentine’s Day release.

A Special Behind-the-Scenes Revelation

While the song’s grand visuals and sweeping frames have garnered widespread appreciation, a fascinating behind-the-scenes detail has now surfaced. The majestic white horse seen galloping alongside Salman Khan in the music video is the superstar’s own horse.

Heartwarming BTS Moments Go Viral

A special behind-the-scenes (BTS) video of ‘Main Hoon’ has now been released, offering viewers an intimate glimpse into the making of the song. The footage captures Salman feeding, petting and interacting affectionately with his horse between takes.

About ‘Battle of Galwan’

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Battle of Galwan promises a hard-hitting and unflinching portrayal of courage, sacrifice and resilience.

Battle of Galwan, slated for release on April 17, 2026, is a war drama directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The film revisits the June 15, 2020, border clash in Ladakh and is inspired by the book India's Most Fearless 3. It features Salman Khan portraying Colonel B. Santosh Babu, who commanded the 16 Bihar Regiment during a brutal hand-to-hand confrontation with Chinese troops, fought without the use of firearms.

The official synopsis for 'Battle of Galwan' says, “Based on the events that took place between the Indian and Chinese troops at the Galwan region on June 15, 2020 when 200 Indian soldiers bravely defended their territory against a force of 1200 Chinese Liberation Army soldiers.”

Other than Salman Khan, the film also stars Chitrangda Singh in a pivotal role.